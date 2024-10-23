Bengaluru building collapse: "Illegal activities were going on, will take strict action against everyone", says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (October 23, 2024) night took stock of the incident spot where an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area in the eastern part of Bengaluru.

Mr. Shivakumar also claimed that illegal activities were going on and he would take strict action against the owner and everyone.

"I was told that there was no permission given. Illegal activities were going on. We will take strict action against the owner, contractor and everyone. In the entire Bengaluru, I will see that...We will come out with a decision. All the illegal construction will be stopped immediately...Contractor, my officials and even the owner of the property — everyone will be booked under the law," he said.

He also mentioned that a 26-year-old man lost his life in the incident. "As per the information I got, 21 labourers were here (Bengaluru). A 26-year-old Arman's body was recovered. In a day, 26 people work here (Bengaluru)," he said.

Five people are trapped, 14 have been rescued and five are still missing in the incident. The rescue operation is currently underway. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with dog squads, have been deployed at the site as the search continues for the people trapped under the debris

.According to the Director General of Fire Services Prashant Kumar Thakur, five people were currently trapped in the building and the rescue teams were waiting for professional concrete cutters to remove the debris.

"The police control received the information at 4 p.m. (on October 22, 2024) and the fire control received the information at 5 p.m. After we received information regarding the collapse of the building, fire tenders and personnel were rushed to the spot. Teams of SDRF and NDRF were also informed to reach the spot and rescue operations are underway. As per our information, five people are currently trapped and we are waiting for professional concrete cutters to remove the debris," Mr. Thakur said.

"After investigation, only we would know how many people have died. We are now trying to rescue the people who are trapped under the debries... Around 15-20 labourers were living in the building. There were other labourers who lived in the shed near the building... Efforts are underway to rescue them," he added.