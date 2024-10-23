ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru building collapse: death toll climbs to five

Updated - October 23, 2024 10:05 am IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, 13 have been rescued in all, while three are suspected to be still under the debris of the six-storied building that collapsed on October 22, 2024.

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

NDRF personnel with a sniffer dog during a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the collapse of under construction building at Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru rose to five on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) morning.

According to the police, 13 have been rescued in all, while three are suspected to be still under the debris of the six-storied building that collapsed on Tuesday around 3.40 p.m.

DCP East Division, D. Devraj, said that most construction workers were from Bihar and some were from north Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

One worker, who was declared dead on Tuesday (October 22, 20242) night, was identified as Arman, 26, from Bihar. The names of other deceased have yet to be revealed.

“It was a G+6 building built on approximately 2400 square feet space site. Officials said that some floors of the building are illegal and not obtained permission and being built with sub standard material,” said a police official.

Police officials, along with fire and emergency service personnel, continue operations to rescue the trapped people and clear the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Armaan, 26, Tripal, 35, Mohammad Sahil, 19 (all from Bihar), Sathya Raju, 25, and Shankar.

Further details are awaited.

