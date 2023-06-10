ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru boy Nandha Gopi Krishna is COMEDK UGET topper

June 10, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The number of candidates, in total, who wrote the exam is 78,250 out of 96,607. 

The Hindu Bureau

Students appeared for COMEDK exams on May 28, 2023. File image. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The COMEDK UGET results are out and of the top ten ranks, five were secured by students from Karnataka.

N. Nandha Gopi Krishna from Bengaluru emerged as the first rank holder and the second and third ranks have been bagged by Manus Agarwal of Gurgaon and Siddarth Pamidi of Bengaluru respectively.

Meanwhile, of the 8,130 ranks between 90 to 100 percentile, 2,543 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 7,719 candidates are between the 80 and 90 percentile among this, 2,157 are from Karnataka.

Rank cards of the eligible candidates are available to candidates in their applicant login on the COMEDK website www.comedk.org.

