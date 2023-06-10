HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru boy Nandha Gopi Krishna is COMEDK UGET topper

The number of candidates, in total, who wrote the exam is 78,250 out of 96,607. 

June 10, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students appeared for COMEDK exams on May 28, 2023. File image.

Students appeared for COMEDK exams on May 28, 2023. File image. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The COMEDK UGET results are out and of the top ten ranks, five were secured by students from Karnataka.

N. Nandha Gopi Krishna from Bengaluru emerged as the first rank holder and the second and third ranks have been bagged by Manus Agarwal of Gurgaon and Siddarth Pamidi of Bengaluru respectively.

Meanwhile, of the 8,130 ranks between 90 to 100 percentile, 2,543 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 7,719 candidates are between the 80 and 90 percentile among this, 2,157 are from Karnataka.

Rank cards of the eligible candidates are available to candidates in their applicant login on the COMEDK website www.comedk.org.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.