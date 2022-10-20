Bengaluru-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt lands 36 hours behind schedule 

The flight had to be diverted to Istanbul airport owing to a medical emergency. But many passengers complained that they were not provided with basic amenities

The airline said that for safety reasons, the oxygen cylinders used to treat the medical emergency must be replaced before continuing the flight. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The flight had to be diverted to Istanbul airport owing to a medical emergency. But many passengers complained that they were not provided with basic amenities

A Bengaluru-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt with 300 passengers onboard landed at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday afternoon, almost 36 hours behind schedule.

The flight, which left Frankfurt at 1.05 p.m. on October 18, was scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 1.25 a.m. the next day.

However, mid-air, the flight was diverted to Istanbul airport due to a medical emergency. What followed was, according to passengers, a harrowing experience. They said they the airline did not provide them with even basic facilities, such as food or accommodation.

Passengers also alleged that the airline staff did not provide any update on the flight's status.

Many passengers took to social media to highlight their plight, among them was Grammy winning composer, Ricky Kej. In a series of tweets over the past couple of days, Mr. Kej alleged that there was zero accountability from the airline’s side and passengers had to fend for themselves while they were stranded at the Istanbul airport.

“Over 31 hours now ... Still stranded in Istanbul. Thanks to the utter disregard of Indian passengers by @lufthansa . Still not even a statement, or any info from them. Zero accountability. Shows how much they care. Two nights now without a bed, no access to luggage, etc,” Mr. Kej tweeted.

Many other passengers also highlighted their plight on Twitter saying there were several elderly people and infants among the passengers, and that they were put to a lot of hardship with no help coming from the airline crew.

Airline’s response

The airline tweeted that the flight was diverted to Istanbul to treat a medical emergency. “Lufthansa flight LH754/18 October from Frankfurt to Bangalore had to be diverted to Istanbul due to a medical emergency onboard. For safety reasons, the oxygen cylinders used to treat the medical emergency must be replaced before continuing the flight,” Lufthansa tweeted.

Some passengers were also annoyed as the departure to Bengaluru was rescheduled.

To this the airline tweeted: “Unfortunately, this took more time than originally expected. Additionally, the flight crew exceeded its legally permitted duty time due to the circumstances. The flight continuation from Istanbul to Bangalore is now scheduled for 4:30 a.m. local time.”