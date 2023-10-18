Bengaluru-bound flight from Singapore returns to point of origin as full luggage was not offloaded from previous flight

October 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-bound flight from Singapore on Wednesday was forced to return to the point of origin shortly after take-off, as the full luggage was not offloaded from the aircraft at the Changi airport in Singapore.

IndiGo flight 6E 1006 had to return to the Changi airport as luggage from the previous flight (Bengaluru-Singapore) was not fully offloaded.

Arvin Sahni posted on X (previously Twitter) about this incident expressing disappointment. “@indigo congratulations on achieving the impossible... Singapore Bengaluru flight at 5 40 am made to turn back coz you guys forgot to offload luggage from incoming flight. @IndiGo6E standard reply of 5 min / 30 min more when asked for updates. This is not how international operations are run. Absolutely disappointed,” @arvinsahni posted on X.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and stated that there was a baggage error on part of the service partners at the Singapore airport.

“We acknowledge the baggage error on the part of our service partners at Singapore airport with respect to flight 6E 1006 operating from Singapore to Bengaluru due to which the flight returned to origin. The passengers were kept informed of the delay and served refreshments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” IndiGo said in a statement.