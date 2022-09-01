Bengaluru Bengali Kannada Film Festival returns to the city after two years  

Film buffs in the city will get a chance to watch some classic Bengali and Kannada movies this weekend, as the Satyajit Ray Film Society Bengaluru (SRFSB) brings the Bengaluru Bengali Kannada Film Festival (BBKFF) back to the city after a gap of two years.

The fourth edition of the festival, which will be held at Inox, Lido Mall, from September 2 to 4, will also showcase award-winning documentaries by various directors in the two languages.

“Cinema is a medium through which people can understand each other irrespective of where you come from. This festival is a cultural integration between Bengalis and Kannadigas. We want to promote the film culture in the city and provide a message that movies are not only about entertainment but go beyond it. We wanted to provide a platform for better cinema and to the upcoming debutante directors,” said Madhushree Sengupta, festival director from SRFSB.

While the inaugural ceremony will be held on Friday, the films will be screened on Saturday and Sunday.

Movie enthusiasts can register for the festival on SRFSB’s website and avail delegation passes which are priced between ₹250 and ₹500.

The delegates will have to carry a government-issued ID card to the screenings and follow all COVID-19 protocols, the organisers said.

Directors M.S. Sathyu, Girish Kasaravalli, and Goutam Ghose will be the chief guests for the inaugural ceremony. The inauguration will be followed by the screening of Mr. Ghose’s short film Somoyer Smritimala.

The two-day screenings will include Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella, Jalsaghar, and Aparajito under the retro cinema category.

New-age movies such as Jhilli, Dostojee, and Manikbabur Megh, along with Kannada movies such as Mahishasura Mardini, Pedro, and Kasaravalli’s Illiralaare Allige Hogalaare will also be screened.

Cannes’ Golden Eye-winning documentary, All that Breathes, will also be an added attraction at the screening.

The screenings will be followed by panel discussions, which will include the directors and cast of the screened movie.

The delegates can interact with panellists such as Jaya Ahsan, Rituparna Sengupta, Paoli Dam, Goutam Ghose, Girish Kasaravalli, and Natesh Hegde, among many.