November 29, 2022 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

BBMP and Jannagraha, in association with Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga, launched the 7th edition of ‘#MyCityMyBudget Nanna Nagara Nanna Budget, Citizen Participation in BBMP Budget 2023-24’ campaign on November 24.

The BBMP flagged off a ‘budget bus’ that will go around the city collecting inputs from citizens in all the 243 wards. These inputs will be used to prepare the BBMP budget 2023-24 for Bengaluru.