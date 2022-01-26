Bengaluru BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that he had very mild symptoms and is confident of recovering soon

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has gone into home isolation as per medical advice.

He is the second civic chief of Bengaluru to contract the infection. N. Manjunath Prasad also tested positive and was hospitalised in December 2020 when he was the civic chief.

With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in the city, civic officials have been vulnerable to the infection.

“I am thankful that I was able to avoid COVID-19 so far,” Mr. Gupta tweeted on January 26, hinting that it was a miracle he had not contracted it yet. He requested all those who came in contact with him recently ‘to remain watchful and test if needed’.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that he had very mild symptoms and is confident of recovering soon.

Three days ago, members of his personal staff had tested positive for COVID-19.