HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru | Batteries from traffic signal pole stolen

October 30, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic signal at the busy Nanjappa junction on Longford Road at Ashoknagar has been rendered non-functional for the past two days as two unidentified men stole four batteries which were supplying power to the signal lights and CCTV cameras at the junction.

Though the theft occurred in the early hours of Thursday, the incident came to light on Saturday when staff from the Traffic Management Centre noticed that the signal was defunct and alerted the maintenance engineer.

Chethan S., an engineer with a private company tasked with taking care of the signal, visited the spot to find that four batteries were missing. Based on his complaint, the Ashoknagar police registered a case of theft and verified the CCTV footage from in and around the area. They found that two men stole the batteries around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The police are trying to track them down.

Recently, similar cases of battery theft from traffic signals were reported from Jayanagar and Basaveshwaranagar police station limits, the police said. In February 2022, the Ashoknagar police had arrested Sikandar, 30, and his wife Najma, 29, residents of Chikkabanavara, for stealing around 230 batteries from signal poles across the city.

Related Topics

Bangalore / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.