ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-based RMZ Foundation collaborates with The Yorkshire Sculpture Park Exhibition London to celebrate two Indian women artists

Published - June 27, 2024 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The exhibition is a celebration of diversity, discovery, and personal identity through sculpture. It exemplifies RMZ Foundation’s mission to expand its impact beyond national borders

The Hindu Bureau

 Bharti Kher’s solo exhibition ‘Alchemies.’ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RMZ Foundation, a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organization has collaborated with The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) Exhibition, London, to support two women artists on a global platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suhasini Kejriwal’s ‘Garden of Earthly Delight.’  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The collection includes Bharti Kher’s solo exhibition “Alchemies”, an exploration of the female body and experience, addressing contemporary issues of identity and gender through sculptures that reflect women’s perspectives and lived experiences. Concurrently, RMZ Foundation is also presenting Suhasini Kejriwal’s “Garden of Un-Earthly Delights”, showcasing hand-painted bronze sculptures with intricate botanical themes.

Anu Menda, Managing Trustee of RMZ Foundation, at the opening of Yorkshire Sculpture Park London. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The exhibition is a celebration of diversity, discovery, and personal identity through sculpture. It exemplifies RMZ Foundation’s mission to expand its impact beyond national borders,” said a release from the Foundation. “This collaboration not only strengthens the cultural partnership between RMZ Foundation and YSP but also enriches the ongoing discourse on the evolution of sculpture,” it added.

RMZ, founded in 2015, is committed to empower society, democratise art and support all communities with innovation, positive change, and sustainable solutions to social and economic challenges, said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The show opened at Yorkshire Sculpture Park on June 22, 2024, and will run until April 25, 2025. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US