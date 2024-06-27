Bengaluru-based RMZ Foundation collaborates with The Yorkshire Sculpture Park Exhibition London to celebrate two Indian women artists

RMZ Foundation, a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organization has collaborated with The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) Exhibition, London, to support two women artists on a global platform.

The collection includes Bharti Kher’s solo exhibition “Alchemies”, an exploration of the female body and experience, addressing contemporary issues of identity and gender through sculptures that reflect women’s perspectives and lived experiences. Concurrently, RMZ Foundation is also presenting Suhasini Kejriwal’s “Garden of Un-Earthly Delights”, showcasing hand-painted bronze sculptures with intricate botanical themes.

“The exhibition is a celebration of diversity, discovery, and personal identity through sculpture. It exemplifies RMZ Foundation’s mission to expand its impact beyond national borders,” said a release from the Foundation. “This collaboration not only strengthens the cultural partnership between RMZ Foundation and YSP but also enriches the ongoing discourse on the evolution of sculpture,” it added.

RMZ, founded in 2015, is committed to empower society, democratise art and support all communities with innovation, positive change, and sustainable solutions to social and economic challenges, said the release.

The show opened at Yorkshire Sculpture Park on June 22, 2024, and will run until April 25, 2025.