Bengaluru-based researchers design photonic memory which can lead to developing highly-efficient computing systems

May 16, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru:

Researchers from the Bengaluru-based Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) have designed a photonic memory, based on tin oxide slanted nanorod arrays, which shows great potential for the development of high-density and high-efficient computing systems.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the CeNS team, comprising Swathi S.P., Athira M., and S. Angappane, developed the photonic memory in which the tin oxide slanted nanorod arrays are used as an active layer.

The tin oxide nanostructures are prepared by electron-beam evaporation through a technique called the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The electron-beam evaporation is a physical vapor deposition method wherein a focused electron beam is made to bombard the desired target material, which results in its vaporization, and eventually, deposition of the target material onto the substrate. GLAD facilitates the preparation of complex nanostructures by manipulating the coordinates (tilt and rotation) of the substrate,” stated the Ministry.

It added that the researchers observed good switching characteristics of the memory devices, including low operating voltages, moderate ON/OFF ratio (refers to the ratio of current in the ON state (low resistance state-LRS) to the OFF state (high resistance state- HRS) of the memory device), longer endurance, and better retention with a self-compliance effect in the dark.

“Currently, various research groups worldwide are designing and realizing non-volatile, ultrafast, reliable, functional memory systems that outperform traditional silicon-based flash memories. In this big data era, a new class of data storage devices that can overcome the physical limitations of the existing memory technologies is being pursued vigorously. One such class of memories is commonly known as memristor (an acronym for memory resistor), which can store and process data through electrical signals,” it added.

Researchers of CeNS, an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology have designed such a functional memory and the research was recently published in ACS Applied Materials.