Bengaluru-based Prasanna Trust gets grant of $50,000 from Goldman Sachs

The public charitable trust supports marginalised sections of society in India

A team of analysts from the Bengaluru office of Goldman Sachs has secured a $50,000 grant for Prasanna Trust through the Goldman Sachs Gives Analyst Impact Fund competition.

The grant will help Prasanna Trust, a public charitable trust supporting marginalised sections of society in India, expand its scholarship programme to empower 150 girls affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to continue their education, and grow its outreach beyond Bengaluru, to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Madurai and Chennai.

Bengaluru-based Prasanna Trust was awarded a grant of $25,000 after the team finished fourth in the global competition and received an additional grant of $25,000 for being voted the ‘Fan Favourite’. The ‘Fan Favourite’ team was selected on the basis of real-time voting by both Goldman Sachs employees and external participants, including clients, incoming analysts and summer analysts of the firm, who attended the finals around the world.

Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs Services in India, said, “Goldman Sachs continues to focus on and support our communities amid the global pandemic.”

According to Goldman Sachs, this year, more than 600 analysts from 30 offices participated globally and pitched ideas supporting nearly 300 non-profits, with innovative proposals to tackle issues spanning food insecurity and environmental sustainability to promoting STEM education and improving health outcomes for underserved communities.