February 17, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based IDC Kitchen (Idli, Dosa, Coffee), a chain of vegetarian south Indian self-service restaurants, has secured ₹1.5 crore debt from Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures-backed financing platform Velocity.

The funds will be directed towards marketing initiatives and other inventory-related expenses, enhancing IDC’s outreach and sustaining its commitment to delivering an authentic south Indian culinary experience.

Abhishek Baldota, Director of IDC - Idli Dosa Coffee, said, “As we embark on the next phase of our journey, IDC Kitchen signifies more than just a culinary service. It’s a transformative culinary journey. With the support of Velocity and the unwavering love of our patrons, we are thrilled to bring the essence of south India to doorsteps across the nation. This new chapter, fueled by the recent funding from Velocity, allows us to not only maintain our high standards, but also elevate the IDC experience for our valued customers. We are passionate about redefining the dining landscape and are eager to share the authentic taste of south India with enthusiasts everywhere.”

Established in 2012, IDC Kitchen has been a prominent player in the quick service restaurant (QSR) space in India. Starting with a single outlet, IDC expanded to 11 locations in Bengaluru, two in Mumbai and one in Raichur. It currently records ₹30 crore in annual revenue annum.

Atul Khichariya, COO & co-founder of Velocity, said, “At Velocity, we are thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of IDC through our recent funding of ₹1.5 crore. This partnership opens up new avenues in the dynamic landscape of restaurants and QSR chains. We believe that IDC’s commitment to authenticity and innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision. I am confident that this infusion of funds will not only fuel IDC’s brand growth, but also set new benchmarks in the restaurant and QSR industry. We look forward to witnessing the continued success of IDC as it persistently redefines the culinary experience for patrons across India.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the QSR market size is expected to be valued at $38.71 billion (approximately ₹320,330 thousand crore) by 2029, compared to its current valuation of $25.46 billion (approximately ₹211,350 thousand crore). The rise of online food ordering and factors such as low start-up costs, ease of operations, and localised menus, are expected to drive the growth further in the coming years. Given the favourable demand outlook, the domestic QSR industry is looking at an aggressive store capex over the medium term.

Velocity has funded a range of restaurants and cloud kitchens, including Caters Point, Brahma Brews, BurgerRama, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Oven Fresh, Crave by Leena, and Smoor.