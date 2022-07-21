Bengaluru-based firm develops nanoemulsion intra-nasal platform and gets international patent

Bengaluru-based Synergia Biosciences unveiled a nanotechnology-based intra-nasal platform of medicine for brain-related disorders on Thursday

City-based Synergia Biosciences unveiled a nanotechnology-based intra-nasal platform of medicine for brain-related disorders on Thursday.

It has acquired patents for the same in the United States of America, the European Union, India, and Japan.

Synergia Biosciences said they have developed the platform in which lipophilic drugs can be dissolved for the intra-nasal spray mode of administering to patient.

“We have patented the composition of the platform and the process to arrive at that,” Sambratha Shetty, Chief Operating Officer, Synergia Biosciences said.

The nanoemulsion platform presently is best suited to treat various brain-related disorders from cluster headaches, migraine, schizophrenia, dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and vertigo, binge drinking, depression, among others.

“One of the biggest challenges in drugs treating brain-related disorders is that it is very difficult to make the drug reach the target area. But with the intra-nasal route, it bypasses the first pass metabolism, increases bioavailability of the drug, and causes rapid absorption (less than 5 minutes),” Ms. Shetty explained.

Synergia has stabilised the nanoemulsion for four drugs: two antipsychotic ones, an analgesic, and an antiemetic. The same platform can be tweaked to carry vaccines and insulin, Synergia claimed.

“The technology is non-invasive and mainly cost-effective. It is an affordable way to treat multiple diseases. This is a strategic technology which will help India treat multiple diseases at an affordable cost,” said Tobby Simon of Synergia Foundation.