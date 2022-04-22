Bengaluru-based doctor in The Ophthalmologist Power List 2022

Cornea-refractive surgeon Rohit Shetty makes it to The Ophthalmologist Power List 2022 | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

April 22, 2022 11:08 IST

The Ophthalmologist Power List 2022 is a roll call of achievers in clinical practice and vision research.

Bengaluru-based cornea-refractive surgeon and translational scientist Rohit Shetty has been named as one of the Top 100 most inspiring and influential ophthalmologists of the world by The Ophthalmologist magazine. Dr Shetty is the first Kannadiga to make it to the ‘power list’.

“I am humbled and honoured to be amongst the top brilliant minds in eye care” said Dr. Shetty, who is the Vice Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.