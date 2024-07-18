Bengaluru-based Cropin launches real-time Gen AI-powered agri-intelligence platform

Bengaluru-headquartered Cropin Technology, an AI Platform for food and agriculture, has announced the launch of Sage, which the company claims is the world’s first real-time agri-intelligence solution powered by Google Gemini.

Cropin Sage converts the world’s agricultural landscape into a proprietary grid-based map with options of 3x3 metres, 10x10 metres, or 5x5 kilometres, delivering data and intelligence.

According to the company, this enables CPG players, seed manufacturers, food processors, multilateral organisations, financial institutions and governments to make informed decisions based on historical, present, and future data on cultivation practices, crop, irrigation, climate, and soil. Sage enables the Cropin Cloud platform to help agri-food businesses future-proof their production and supply chains, says the company.

Fusing technologies

Sage has been designed by combining technologies such as Generative AI, multi-layered global climate data, a global crop knowledge graph, earth observation data and advanced crop models.

On top of analysing historical data on agriculture, crops, and weather patterns, Sage also helps to forecast future yields with the help of AI tools. This translates to pinpointing the ideal locations and favourable conditions for growing crops on a global map, helping to build a robust and resilient food system, according to a release from the company.

It would provide intelligence on 13 key crops, including wheat, rice, potato, and maize, which collectively cover almost 80% of the world’s food demand. Cropin plans to build and deploy Sage globally in a phased approach, aligned with enterprise customer requirements and demand.

On-demand Global Agri-food Map

Agriculture and food systems often lack robust digital infrastructure. Traditionally, players haven’t had access to the kind of agri-intelligence needed to make informed decisions.

To address the lack of visibility into the global agricultural landscape, Sage is introducing a dynamic on-demand global food and agriculture cultivation map for regions and crops of interest.

Sage also allows decision-makers to ask critical questions about crop performance and lifecycle in their native language. According to the company, it delivers highly granular, regional-level insights.

“By ‘gridifying’ land parcels with proprietary algorithms and integrating layered insights, Sage forecasts crop futures using historical data and the impacts of changing climate and weather on an unprecedented scale. This empowers informed decision-making, securing both business interests and the global food supply chain. Sage is a testament to Cropin’s relentless dedication to transforming global food systems with state-of-the-art AI solutions,” said Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of Cropin.

