Bengaluru-based Credsquare to set up R&D hub in Goa, eyes INR 600 crore funding

July 05, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 04, 2023 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Credsquare Technologies Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced plans to set up a Research and Development (R&D) hub in Goa. The facility will serve as a hub for AI research, development, and experimentation, focusing on creating solutions that cater to the unique needs of the region.

“We are excited to bring our R&D hub to Goa, a vibrant and progressive state. By setting up our facility here, we aim to tap into the local talent and contribute to the technological growth of the region. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of home-grown AI innovation and developing solutions that have a positive impact on industries and society, at large,” said Gaurav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Credsquare Technologies.

The company claims that it aims to create opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship in the coastal state and contribute to Goa’s growth story. It will focus on various domains such as tourism, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure, aligning with the key sectors of Goa’s economy.

The company plans to collaborate with local stakeholders and government agencies to identify specific challenges and develop AI-powered solutions that drive growth and efficiency in these sectors.

“With the newly developed Manohar International Airport, Goa has become a new gateway of the West for the technology companies as the State offers a perfect blend of business opportunities and a captivating lifestyle,” Mr Sharma said.

“We are potentially raising over INR 600 crore funding and we are in advanced stages of due diligence with numerous investors globally. The fundraising will help Credsquare Technologies Private Limited to expand its footprint in Goa and set up the R&D infrastructure under the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

