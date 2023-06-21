Bengaluru-based Cashfree Payments introduces CVV-free card payments

June 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based payments and API banking company Cashfree Payments have launched CVV-free card payments for partner businesses. It allows customers to experience faster checkouts for saved cards on networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay.

The new feature eliminates the need for cardholders to manually enter the CVV, a three or six digit number found on credit, debit or prepaid cards. According to the company, this helps reduce the transaction time by up to five seconds.

Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Cashfree Payments, said, “With CVV-free payments, we are reducing friction for cardholders, aligning their payment experience with other popular modes like UPI Intent. At Cashfree Payments, our vision is to consistently innovate and forge solutions that make digital payments faster, safer, and more convenient.”

According to the company, CVV-free payments maintain the highest level of security, ensuring compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Vice-President, Head of Products and Solutions for India and South Asia, Visa, noted that the feature gives numerous small businesses and their customers a seamless and secure shopping and transaction experience.

“We are confident that this reduction of friction will lead to better transaction success and encourage businesses to embrace the digital ecosystem with trust and confidence,” he said.

The new feature will be automatically enabled for businesses using Cashfree Payments’ ‘Token Vault’ solution for the tokenization of cards.

Ravi Datla, Vice-President, Head of Products & Solutions, for India and South Asia, Mastercard, said, “By eliminating the need for manual CVV entry, Cashfree Payments is reducing transaction time and minimising payment failures. The collaboration with Cashfree Payment reflects Mastercard’s unwavering commitment to continuously innovate and provide solutions that accelerate the pace of digital payments, ensuring safety, precision, and convenience for masses.”

Cashfree Payments claims to have a 50% market share among payment processors. In 2021, the company raised an undisclosed amount from SBI at a valuation of $200 million.

“We are pleased to partner with Cashfree Payments for the introduction of CVV-free payments with RuPay cards, taking a significant step forward in our pursuit of delivering enhanced customer experience. By eliminating the need for CVV verification for tokenised cards, we are further streamlining the payment process while ensuring the utmost security of sensitive card information,” Gaurish Korgaonkar, Head of Digital Payments, NPCI, said.