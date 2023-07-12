Bengaluru-based Arzoo launches fintech service

July 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 11, 2023 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based B2B retail tech platform Arzoo has announced the launch of its fintech service – Arzoo Pro Finance. The new service aims to help offline retailers to drive up in-store sales conversion and upsell higher-value products to aspirational shoppers.

Announcing the launch of the service, Khushnud Khan, CEO of Arzooo, said, “We’re excited to bring a cutting-edge checkout solution for offline retail that transforms a store with a powerful financial tool, enabling them to offer consumer finance and accept payments through diverse methods effortlessly. While empowering retailers Arzooo’s Pro Finance is committed to fostering financial inclusion by catering to even the new-to-credit shoppers, providing them with opportunities for better financial access to upgrade their lifestyle.”

By introducing the new service, the company aims to be an enabler for the high-value retail sector and help to enhance consumer durable financing and payments. The checkout solution would include diverse payment options such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking and UPI, and would also offer instant consumer finance to retail shoppers who are new to credit.

Pro Finance would be a subscription-based service where retailers can select from annual plans.

Arzoo currently provides more than 20,000 products for retailers across India and has partnered with more than 50,000 stores.

