Bengaluru bandh | Police detain group of 20 protestors at Town Hall

September 26, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Heavy security has been deployed at Town Hall and Freedom park along strategic locations to ensure law and order and a smooth movement of traffic

The Hindu Bureau

The protestors were shouting slogans and trying to take out a march in support of Bengaluru bandh on on September 26, 2023. They were bundled into a BMTC bus and escorted to CAR grounds. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Police detained a group of 20 protestors who had gathered in front of Town Hall shouting slogans and trying to take out a march in support of Bengaluru bandh on on September 26, 2023. They were bundled into a BMTC bus and escorted to CAR grounds.

Meanwhile, a farmer protesting at Freedom Park attempted to end his life by hanging himself from a tree. He was rescued and sent to a hospital for medical attention.

How the Bengaluru Bandh unfolded in the city

Heavy security has been deployed at Town Hall and Freedom park along strategic locations to ensure law and order and a smooth movement of traffic. As a precautionary measure, the city police had detained a few people on September 25 night and put them under preventive detention.

Heavy payrolling has been arranged on all arterial roads in the city as well as entry and exit points to ensure vehicle movement.

Dead rat found in food packets

A dead rat was found in a rice bath packet distributed to traffic police personnel in Yeshwanthpura. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, a dead rat was found in the food packets distributed to the policemen on duty, creating panic among the personnel on security duty.

This is the second time that sub-standard food has been distributed to the police. An FIR had also been registered earlier with the Vidyaranyapura Police.

The dead rat was found in a rice bath packet distributed to traffic police personnel in Yeshwanthpura. A message about the incident was circulated on social media and all the food packets — around 180 food packets were distributed to policemen on duty — were soon discarded.

An inquiry has been initiated and necessary action will be taken, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said.

