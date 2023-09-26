Bengaluru bandh | Mixed response from city residents so far

September 26, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru has witnessed a mixed response so far to the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations and farmers on September 26 over the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu and against the Sate government releasing water to the neighbouring State as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Several shops in certain parts of the city were closed, with the exception of pharmacy stores. However, shops in residential areas and street vendors were still in operation while hotels continued to run as usual.

Meanwhile, transportation services such as BMTC buses, Namma Metro, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were also operational. However, traffic on city roads was notably lighter compared to typical days, as many IT companies implemented work-from-home policies for their employees. Schools and colleges also remain closed.

Many protesters who were staging demonstrations at Town Hall have been taken to custody by the police, including farmers’ leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

