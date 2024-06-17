Bengaluru auto drivers’ union calls for increase in fare amid rising costs

The auto drivers’ union has demanded an increase in the minimum auto fare as the fare has not increased for three years. The union has cited the spiralling fuel and spare parts prices and inflation as reasons for their demand.

Recently, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) wrote to the Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner seeking to revise autorickshaw fares in Bengaluru in line with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Speaking to The Hindu, General Secretary of ARDU, T.M. Rudramurthy said, “The auto fares were last revised on December 20, 2021, and before that, the fare revision occurred in 2013. The extended time between revisions has posed challenges for auto drivers. Therefore, we urged the administration to consider annual fare revisions aligned with the WPI.”

“Over the past three years, prices have steadily risen, particularly affecting the cost of auto spare parts. Auto drivers are encountering significant challenges, including heavy traffic conditions that limit them to no more than 70 kilometres per day, consequently reducing their daily earnings substantially,” he added.

The auto union has called upon the government to amend current laws, specifically Section 67(i) of the Motor Vehicles Act. This section requires auto fares to be fixed “from time to time,” but lacks clarity on the frequency of these fixes, noted Mr. Rudramurthy.

The current fare structure for an auto ride in the city is ₹30 for the initial two kilometres and ₹15 for each additional kilometre. Shashidhar K., a auto driver from Adugodi, said, “Our incomes have remained stagnant over the past three years. Adjusted for inflation, this indicates a significant decline in real earnings, especially considering the rise in insurance and other maintenance expenses along with fuel cost.”

Meanwhile, traffic experts also believe revising fares annually could reduce complaints related to auto drivers refusing rides or overcharging. Traffic expert M.N. Sreehari said, “Regular fare revisions could help reduce the widespread issue of auto drivers refusing rides in Bengaluru. Many commuters complain about drivers not using the meter. Annual fare revisions would likely decrease complaints related to auto drivers overcharging and declining rides.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that he has not yet received any communication from the union regarding the request to increase auto fares. He explained that while annual fare revisions may not be feasible, they could consider revision every two or three years. He assured that he would look into any letters or complaints received by auto drivers and consult the transport department officials.