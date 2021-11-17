Bengaluru airport launches ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’

BIAL ropes in Microsoft to develop a super app for passenger comfort

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has partnered with Microsoft India for the ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’, which is an exercise to mobilise app developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts who are interested in developing a super app that can foster technology-led innovation and seamless passenger experiences at the airport.

The initiative was in line with BIAL’s efforts to develop superior customer service that enables passengers to have a simple, seamless, and engaging travel journey while flying through BLR airport.

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, BIAL, said, “At BIAL, we are embedding innovative technologies across BLR airport to continuously introduce solutions through a digital transformation of our airport operations. This partnership with Microsoft will help us in developing new solutions that deliver seamless passenger experiences.”

The hackathon is expected to conclude on January 21, 2022. It will allow developers to leverage a wide array of Microsoft Azure services to improve passengers’ experiences across different stages of their journey, starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers would showcase their solutions, and shortlisted participants would submit their prototypes with supporting documents, which would be evaluated by a jury.

Shortlisted teams would be provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts.

The winning teams would be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner eligible for a cash reward of ₹1.5 lakh while the runner-up can expect ₹1 lakh.

