Bengaluru airport records highest-ever rainfall in a decade on October 11

On October 11, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru recorded the highest-ever rainfall in a decade.

Dr. Geeta Agnihotri, scientist and head of Meteorological Department in Bengaluru, told The Hindu that 178.3 mm of rainfall was recorded at the airport in 24 hours. Due to a sudden downpour on October 11 evening, roads leading to the terminal were inundated. Movement of vehicles was badly hit for several hours.

“The observatory at the international airport started functioning in 2011. Since then, the highest rainfall recorded in the premises was on October 11. More rainfall was also recorded in several parts of Tumakuru district,” the official said.

Man dies of electrocution

A 56-year-old wall painter died of eletrocution after switching on the power while clearing rain water that had flooded his house in K.P. Agrahara.

The deceased, Venkatesh, is a resident of 8th cross, and was staying with his wife.

His wife was standing outside the house while he was clearing the rain water.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Victoria hospital for post mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in K.P. Agrahara police station.