Bengaluru Airport passengers allege cab drivers halt mid-journey, demand extra payment for fuel

Several commuters have taken to social media to complain about an alleged tactic used by some cab drivers on Bengaluru’s airport route — stopping mid-journey at petrol stations and insisting that passengers pay for fuel. Drivers reportedly claim they are low on fuel and refuse to move ahead unless passengers cover the cost.

Reports indicate that instances of this practice are increasing, with frustrated commuters saying they feel forced to pay extra to avoid missing their flights. Many passengers have criticised cab aggregators for failing to address these complaints.

Prasad Kumar, a commuter from Jayanagar, recounted his experience. “The driver suddenly stopped at a petrol pump and demanded ₹1,100 for fuel. He assured me that I’d only need to pay ₹1,000, promising to adjust the fare at the end. But when I finally arrived at the airport, he’d taken inner roads to bypass the toll, and the fare was around ₹800. When I asked him to return the ₹200 difference, he refused.”

Avoiding toll roads

By using inner roads, drivers avoid the toll, which reduces the final fare displayed in the app. Commuters allege that this allows drivers to pocket the additional money paid for fuel. Many passengers report feeling uneasy on these detours, as they are unfamiliar with the inner roads that drivers use to bypass tolls.

Another passenger, Ananya Rao, shared a similar experience. Her driver also stopped midway, asking for ₹1,200 for fuel and promising to adjust it later. “I was already running late for my flight, so I had no choice but to pay up. He then took several shortcuts that made me feel unsafe, avoiding toll roads altogether. At the airport, he refused to return the excess amount. Despite reporting it to the cab aggregator, I haven’t received a response.”

She expressed particular concern over these detours. “We should not be forced to choose between catching our flight on time and feeling secure during the journey,” she added.

Cab aggregators face criticism

As complaints pile up, cab aggregators are facing criticism. Many passengers report that their complaints receive only automated responses, with little follow-up. Frustrated commuters are now voicing their grievances on social media, urging aggregators to address these issues.

Radhakrishna Holla, President of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said, “There might be a few drivers cutting corners this way, and it’s wrong. But many of them are struggling to stay afloat. Business has been slow, especially with multiple holidays last month, and competition from newer aggregators has severely impacted earnings. Some drivers are desperate to make ends meet.”

Multiple cab aggregators The Hindu reached out to did not respond.

