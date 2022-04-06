Bengaluru airport collaborates with Amazon to accelerate innovation in aviation

The Joint Innovation Center is the first such initiative dedicated to advancing the aviation industry. It is expected to open at Bengaluru airport in 2022, and will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport, enhancing passenger experience, and creating a positive impact on the community where the airport operates. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a Joint Innovation Center (JIC) to drive the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation.

The JIC will enable startups to accelerate innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure, utilities, and mobility by providing comprehensive programme offerings and a technical platform that helps customers innovate quickly by utilising AWS technology.

The JIC, the first such initiative dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, is expected to open at Bengaluru airport in 2022 and will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport, enhancing passenger experience, and creating a positive impact on the community where the airport operates.

The JIC will help strengthen BIAL’s digital roadmap and develop custom solutions for Bengaluru airport using a combination of technologies, including cloud computing, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/ VR).

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said: “The new Joint Innovation Center between BIAL and AWS will enable us to develop modular, scalable, innovative digital solutions that can benefit all stakeholders in the aviation domain and help reimagine air travel in India.“

“Modern air travel has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and is ripe for innovation. We are excited to strengthen our engagement with BIAL to help them explore new possibilities with digital technologies, develop enhanced experiences for travelers, and realise the vision of a digitalised and smart airport,” said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), AWS India and South Asia.

Startup Valley, a startup accelerator programme, would be initiated to offer open innovation opportunities for startups to build and accelerate digital solutions in the aviation industry. Startup Valley would provide a structured engagement approach for startups to design, develop, and build their solutions, and test their solutions at BIAL. AWS will provide programmatic support that would match identified startups with mentorship, AWS Credits, technical training, and access to an investor pool.