Bengaluru airport announces partial closure of operations

This is to facilitate Aero India 2021

With the stage set for Aero India 2021, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has announced partial closure of commercial flight operations from January 30 till February 5.

A press release from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the KIA, stated: “In order to ensure safety and pave the way for success of the event, BLR airport will partially close commercial flight operations and also standby as the diversionary airport for flying display during the days of practice and the main show.”

To avoid inconvenience to passengers, airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show. Information on airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website www.bengaluruairport.com.

The biennial event is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 3 to 5.

Rolls-Royce focus

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce in a release has said that it will be focusing on the Rolls-Royce MT30, the world’s most power dense marine gas turbine for naval vessels, during Aero India 2021. A release said that MT30 gives navies more power in less machinery space.

It said the company will familiarise customers and potential partners with its advanced technology offerings in naval and aerospace defence as well as exploring opportunities to expand its ‘Make in India’ footprint.

Quoting Rolls Royce India & South Asia president Kishore Jayaraman, it said that MT30 gas turbine can propel Indian Navy's modernisation programme by providing integrated power and propulsion solutions.