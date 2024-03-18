Bengaluru-Agatti flights from March 31

March 18, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru:

IndiGo will start daily flight operations between Bengaluru and Agatti, Lakshadweep, effective from March 31.

The airline said that this new route will establish direct connectivity between these destinations and provide tourists with ease of accessibility, more flight options, and strengthen connectivity to and from Lakshadweep.

The flight will depart Bengaluru at 10.25 a.m. and arrive at Agatti at 1 p.m. and from Agatti the flight will depart at 1.20 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 5.20 p.m.

Vinay Malhotra, head, global sales, IndiGo, said, “We are excited to announce Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory, as IndiGo’s 88th domestic destination. The natural landscapes, the sandy beaches and the abundance of flora & fauna are bound to attract people to explore the pristine beauty of the archipelago. The launch of these new flights would not only further strengthen Lakshadweep’s position on the country’s aviation map but also enhance travel & tourism. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

“One of the most popular islands of Lakshadweep, Agatti Island is a 6 km long land terrain blessed with aquatic diversity. Home to the archipelago’s only airstrip, Agatti Island connects Lakshadweep to India. Known for its stunning beaches, considered by many to be amongst the best in the world, Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking,” the airline said.

The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II which lie in close proximity.