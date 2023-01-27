ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Aero India: BBMP bans sale of meat in Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20

January 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

This aimed at preventing bird hits during the airshow

The Hindu Bureau

Aerobatic manoeuvres by Sukhoi on the final day of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on January 27, Friday, issued an order banning the sale and distribution of meat from January 30 to February 20 in the Yelahanka zone in view of the upcoming Aero India 2023 show. This aimed at preventing bird hits during the airshow.

Joint Commissioner of Yelahanka Zone, BBMP, ordered closure of all meat/ chicken/ fish shops and prohibition on serving /sale of non-vegetarian dishes within a 10 km radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20. Any violations will attract punishment under the BBMP Act, 2020, and the Indian Aircraft rules, 1927, Rule 91, the order further said.

“The waste of meat attracts birds like eagles and crows and this will lead to bird hits to the flights in the sky during practice and the aero show. To avoid such incidents, the decision of banning meat has been taken by the civic body,” a BBMP official said.

