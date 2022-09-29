Bengaluru advocate seeks protection following threat call

ADVERTISEMENT

A city-based advocate approached the State and the city police, and the High Court seeking necessary protection following an alleged threat call he received from a person claiming to be speaking on behalf of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA.

The advocate Hussain Owais S., working from a law office on Infantry Road, alleged that he was handling a civil suit related to a property dispute between his client and the family of Mr. Khan, which is pending before the court.

On September 9, he received a call from a man, claiming to be calling on behalf of Mr. Zameer Ahmed Khan, who threatened him with dire consequences if he did not withdraw the case.

Mr. Owais brought this incident to the notice of the court and based on its direction, the Commercial Street police have registered a case under criminal intimidation and efforts are on to track the caller.