Bengaluru activists bat for missing rainbow hues in Parliament

When the case to legalise same-sex marriage was going on in the Supreme Court of India, the Government of India vehemently argued that it should be the parliament of India making a decision on it.

But Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist and Rajyotsava awardee, has an important question: “If they want to discuss our rights at the parliament, then shouldn’t our people be inside the parliament?”

She was talking to The Hindu launching a campaign for political representation for LGBTQIA+ communities in the Indian Parliament and state legislative assemblies and councils. The launch of the campaign coincided with 28 June honoured as Pride Day in memory of the Stonewall Rebellion in the US on 28 June 1969.

“This campaign is about every sexual minority coming under one umbrella and demanding political representation,” Ms Padmashali said.

To all political parties

As part of the campaign signed letters will be sent to heads of all major political parties including INC, BJP, CPI(M), CPM, DMK, AIADMK, TMC, BSP, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, AAP, JDS, BJD, TDP and YSR Congress among others. While a few of the political parties like DMK and NCP have members from the community working for the parties, there are no elected representatives yet.

“Being inside the party is different from being inside the parliament. When the transgender protection rights act was passed in 2019, it was non-consultative and non-democratic. They didn’t bother what our community needs,” Ms Padmashali said.

“When you are inside the parliament, you can raise your voice for the community, and you can bring change. The legislative and all the committees formed have disappointed us. So, give us space, we will only speak for ourselves,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data from 2012, the population of LGBTQ+ members in India comes to 2.5 million. Activists, however, disagree and point to studies that say the community constitutes about 10 per cent of the population.

Ms. Padmashali noted that demands for political representation started much earlier, however, parties wouldn’t take it seriously then. But, the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 striking down Sec 377 of IPC changed things slightly for the better.

But when the GoI took a stand at the Supreme Court recently against same-sex union it was beyond acceptable, Padmashali said.

The allies

She remembered how a few political parties like CPI, TMC, INC and others took a stand supporting the community while the court case was going on. “Many of them are now listening to what we have to say. Even then, during the case, there were some individuals from some of those parties who took a stand against us. However, almost all parties except BJP and its allies, supported us,” she said.

As the next step of the campaign, the community members will try to meet chief ministers of the various South Indian states.

“We want to start with chief ministers and other regional leaders in the south first. After that, we’ll try and meet some of the other leaders like Tejaswi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Younger leaders are much more supportive,” Ms. Padmashali said.

Rainbow habba

In another event in the City, Sangama, a developmental organization that focuses on the well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, hosted ‘Rainbow Habba’ to celebrate gender and sexual diversity as well as to remember the Stonewall Riots Day and demand equality and Justice for the community. It was a cultural extravaganza attended by members of the community as well as celebrities including theatreperson Arundhati Nag among others.