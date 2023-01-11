Bengaluru accident: Case filed against officials of company, BMRCL; 3 metro officials suspended

January 11, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have named in the FIR eight officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and the company involved in the work at the Namma Metro construction site where an accident resulted the death of a mother and her son on January 10, Tuesday.

BMRCL has also suspended three officials, two of whom have been named in the FIR.

The accused in the FIR are: Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) Ltd; Prabhakar, JE, NCC; Chaitanya, Director, NCC; Mathai, SPM, NCC; Vikas Singh, PM, NCC; Lakshmipathi, supervisor, NCC; Venkatesh Shetty, Deputy Chief Engineer, BMRCL; and Mahesh Bendekari, Executive Engineer, BMRCL.

The suspended officials are: Venkatesh Shetty, Deputy Chief Engineer; Mahesh Bendekari, Executive Engineer; and Jaffer Siddique, Site Engineer, BMRCL.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East) said the police would serve notices to all the accused and record their statements as the first step in the investigation.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala, has already collected samples from the accident site, and are testing for its quality. We have also asked for a report from the Indian Institute of Science to fix accountability. Based on the two reports, we will file a chargesheet in the case,” he said.