Bengaluru: 70-year-old BBMP nursery school building in Cooke Town collapses

November 27, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

A nursery school belonging to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Cooke town collapsed and three vehicles parked adjacent to the building were damaged in the early hours of Monday, November 27, 2023.

Residents woke up the sound of a building crumbling down and alerted the control room. BBMP officials reached the spot and roped in an excavator to clear the debris. As the incident occurred in the early hours, no one was present in the school, residents said.

The ground plus one storeyed building was around 70 years old. Around 90 children were enrolled in the school and 70 of them were regulars.

The residents alleged that the school was in a dilapidated condition and many complaints had been raised to repair the building, but in vain. They also alleged that the stormwater drain adjacent to the building was overflowing and had weakened the structure

The school staff said that there was a proposal to shift the school after considering the condition of the building.

