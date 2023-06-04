Bengalureans who embrace a reduced waste lifestyle

June 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city is home to individuals who are leading the way in reducing waste and embracing sustainable living. Meet Saha Mansoor, Mridula Joshi, and Ram Arora, three passionate Bengalureans who have made it their mission to create a positive impact on the environment.

Ms. Mansoor, a nature enthusiast from a young age, embarked on a zero-waste lifestyle to align with her environmental values. Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “I had to address my own trash problem first. My solution - live a lifestyle that best reflects the values I cared about.”

Ms. Mansoor’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond waste reduction. She also takes pride in making her own personal care products, stating, “I started looking at what are the products from my personal care routine that I could make on my own.”

When it came to her wedding, she ensured that it embodied her zero-waste values. She opted for homemade snacks, and local flowers, and avoided wedding cards. Ms. Mansoor believes that individual actions contribute to the solution, but also emphasises the need for systemic changes, stating, “We need to design waste out of the system and build programmes like the Bombay dabbawalas that embody reuse”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Joshi, a 28-year-old Bengalurean, actively practices waste reduction in her daily life. She composts organic waste, collects and cleans dry waste for recycling, and has discovered organisations that prevent low-value materials from ending up in landfill sites.

“I started actively trying to lead a zero-waste lifestyle since my 23rd birthday when I made the resolution after a year of watching and learning about the idea and concept,” she says.

Ms. Joshi has also embraced reusable menstrual products and carries reusables in public to avoid disposables. She believes in the power of minimalism, stating, “Buying less in general goes a long way in reducing your impact and saving money.”

Mr. Arora, a tech professional in Bengaluru, has also embraced initiatives to reduce waste. He is dedicated to composting his wet waste and ensuring that his dry waste is sent to registered recyclers. His commitment extends to his daily life as he avoids single-use plastic and carries his own reusable items everywhere.

According to Mr. Arora, living a zero-waste lifestyle in Bengaluru is relatively easy due to the accessibility and convenience of waste management resources available. He highlights that there are mentors and experts who can guide individuals on composting, growing their own food, recycling, upcycling, and other waste reduction techniques.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.