Bengalureans don’t want online flash sales to go: Study

Union government recently spoke about a proposal to ban flash sale of products and services to create a level playing field for online and offline retailers

E-commerce consumers in Bengaluru seem the most worried lot after the Union government recently spoke about a proposal to ban flash sales of products and services to create a level playing field for both online and offline retailers in India.

A majority of Bengalureans, 76%, who participated in an independent study, said the government should not limit e-com sites and apps from offering heavy discounts and flash sale offers to consumers.

Around 73% of respondents in Delhi and 69% from Maharashtra too were of the same opinion.

The consumer study was conducted by LocalCircles, a community platform. This study gathered over 80,000 voices from across India, with a majority of responses coming from Bengaluru (13,211), followed by Maharashtra (12,277) and Delhi (11,233).

Around 53% of respondents from Bengaluru said that, in the last 12 months, e-com sites and online shopping apps were their most preferred mode of shopping for products and essentials for themselves and their families.

Around 23% of respondents said they also visited malls, local retailers and open markets while 22% said they mainly depended on home delivery from local retail stores and kirana stores.

To a query about what were the reasons for shopping on e-eommerce sites and apps, 24% of respondents from Bengaluru cited convenience and safety, while the majority of respondents said convenience, safety, ample choice, competitive pricing and easy returns attracted them to online shopping in the last one year.

Some 34% of shoppers from Bengaluru felt online sales allowed them to buy products and services that weren't available at offline stores, both in terms of choice and price. Also, 32% of respondents said they wanted to stay safe and maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas another 31% said online shopping greatly saved time and money.

K. Vaitheeswaran, popularly known as the father of Indian e-commerce and CEO of Bengaluru-based AGAIN Drinks, said, “Flash sales should continue. The selling price is fixed by the seller. I don’t know even why the government is getting involved in these issues. But if a private airline is fixing an artificial hike, the government should intervene for the good of the public.”

Sachin Taparia, founder & chairman, LocalCircles, said, “The Union government is seeking public inputs on e-commerce rules in India. While some of the proposed provisions with regard to e-commerce entity or seller information disclosure are consumer friendly, many consumers are upset about the government proposing to ban flash sale of products and services.”