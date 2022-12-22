Bengalureans are dreaming of a green Christmas

December 22, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Christmas takes full form with its decorations, lights, and colours. While the markets gear up each year for this celebration, there has been a shift this time to more sustainable and do-it-yourself (DIY) decorations in the city.

Rather than traditional markets, social media has become the hub for buying sustainable Christmas decorations this year. “I sell handmade postcards and stickers, and one of the friends who purchased them stuck them on an ice-cream stick for one of her Christmas decorations. So, it is all about the creative usage of these items,” said Anamica Jain, a city-based artist, who runs a small business making postcards on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carine Paul, a paper-cutting artist who runs a small business of paper decorations on Instagram, said: “I make frames that are Christmas themed, and also ones that are a great option for gifting during the season. I also make paper ornaments for the tree, star, socks, and the Advent candle.”

With eco-friendly awareness gaining a buzz these days, people are also understanding the importance of sustainable Christmas decorations. “People buy Christmas decorations for their recycling ability. You buy a tree you can use for several years and the same goes with the decorating items as well,” said Sandra Jennifer, who added new DIY decorations to her old collection of Christmas ornaments.

“This year, I have collected some beer bottles and painted them for aesthetics and have lit them with serial lights along with my previous decorations,” she added.

While it might require some time and effort, many are also looking at how DIY decorations can be easy on the pockets.

“There is a sense of satisfaction when you make an artwork by yourself. Be it a small postcard, or an origami snowflake or any decorations from items which can be recycled is highly exhilarating when it is completed and you get to add it to your decorating items list,” stated Diksha P., who has been going all DIY for Christmas this year.

“Time and patience are all one requires, but the result is worth it all. Plus, it is cost-effective,” she said.

While the mainstream markets have opened up for full business this year, they are facing a see-saw in profits for Christmas.

“People will not buy these decorating items during this season, but since the pandemic, people have become more self-reliant, and have reduced their purchases for these items” said a shopkeeper in Commercial Street.