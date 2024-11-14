BEML wins Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement

BEML Limited has been honoured with awards in multiple categories at the 18th Global Communications Conclave and the 14th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence awards, held in Mangaluru recently.

The BEML team received accolades across key categories for its innovative and impactful communication efforts, including Multi-Channel Communications, Change Communication Campaign, Corporate Brochure, channel partner engagement, and the Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement.

