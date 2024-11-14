ADVERTISEMENT

BEML wins Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement

Published - November 14, 2024 11:33 am IST - BENGALURU

In addition, company receives accolades for its innovative and impactful communication efforts

The Hindu Bureau

BEML Limited is an Indian public sector undertaking that manufactures a variety of heavy equipment. | Photo Credit: File photo

BEML Limited has been honoured with awards in multiple categories at the 18th Global Communications Conclave and the 14th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence awards, held in Mangaluru recently. 

The BEML team received accolades across key categories for its innovative and impactful communication efforts, including Multi-Channel Communications, Change Communication Campaign, Corporate Brochure, channel partner engagement, and the Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US