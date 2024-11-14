 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEML wins Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement

In addition, company receives accolades for its innovative and impactful communication efforts

Published - November 14, 2024 11:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BEML Limited is an Indian public sector undertaking that manufactures a variety of heavy equipment.

BEML Limited is an Indian public sector undertaking that manufactures a variety of heavy equipment. | Photo Credit: File photo

BEML Limited has been honoured with awards in multiple categories at the 18th Global Communications Conclave and the 14th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence awards, held in Mangaluru recently. 

The BEML team received accolades across key categories for its innovative and impactful communication efforts, including Multi-Channel Communications, Change Communication Campaign, Corporate Brochure, channel partner engagement, and the Chanakya Award for Excellence in Investor engagement. 

Published - November 14, 2024 11:33 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / manufacturing and engineering / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.