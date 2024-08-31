ADVERTISEMENT

BEML unveils prototype manufacturing for Bengaluru metro’s driverless train sets

Published - August 31, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BEML secured the order for 53 driverless train sets amid stiff global competition. | Photo Credit:

BEML Ltd. has commenced the prototype manufacturing of driverless metro train sets for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL). The 5RS-DM project will be part of Namma Metro’s Phases 2, 2A, and 2B, including the much-anticipated airport line.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2023, BEML secured the order for 53 driverless train sets amid stiff global competition. Valued at approximately ₹3,177 crore, the project includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the train sets, alongside a comprehensive maintenance contract lasting up to 15 years.

Special features of the 5RS-DM project
Comprehensive maintenance contract
Specially designed luggage racks
Advanced fire safety
Obstacle and derailment detection
Passenger alarm device
CBTC-based signalling
Indigenously manufactured bogies
Crashworthy car structure
Fire protection sompliance

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said, “We are privileged to launch this new prototype manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, reinforcing our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art metro train sets. This project will significantly enhance the urban mobility experience for Bengaluru’s commuters.”

The new train sets, featuring a six-car formation, are designed and developed by BEML’s in-house engineering teams in the city. According to a statement by BEML and BMRCL on Saturday, the train sets are constructed with high-tensile austenitic stainless steel, they are engineered for durability, safety, and passenger comfort. “Each metro car will be equipped with advanced amenities, including roof-mounted air conditioners, an IP-based passenger announcement and information system, and an LCD-based dynamic route map display,” the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US