BEML unveils prototype manufacturing for Bengaluru metro’s driverless train sets

Published - August 31, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BEML secured the order for 53 driverless train sets amid stiff global competition.

BEML secured the order for 53 driverless train sets amid stiff global competition.

BEML Ltd. has commenced the prototype manufacturing of driverless metro train sets for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL). The 5RS-DM project will be part of Namma Metro’s Phases 2, 2A, and 2B, including the much-anticipated airport line.

In August 2023, BEML secured the order for 53 driverless train sets amid stiff global competition. Valued at approximately ₹3,177 crore, the project includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the train sets, alongside a comprehensive maintenance contract lasting up to 15 years.

Special features of the 5RS-DM project
Comprehensive maintenance contract
Specially designed luggage racks
Advanced fire safety
Obstacle and derailment detection
Passenger alarm device
CBTC-based signalling
Indigenously manufactured bogies
Crashworthy car structure
Fire protection sompliance

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, said, “We are privileged to launch this new prototype manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, reinforcing our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art metro train sets. This project will significantly enhance the urban mobility experience for Bengaluru’s commuters.”

The new train sets, featuring a six-car formation, are designed and developed by BEML’s in-house engineering teams in the city. According to a statement by BEML and BMRCL on Saturday, the train sets are constructed with high-tensile austenitic stainless steel, they are engineered for durability, safety, and passenger comfort. “Each metro car will be equipped with advanced amenities, including roof-mounted air conditioners, an IP-based passenger announcement and information system, and an LCD-based dynamic route map display,” the statement added.

