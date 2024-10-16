GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEML to build India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured high-speed train with 280 km/h speed

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BEML Limited’s Bengaluru rail coach complex will build the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured high-speed train with a test speed of 280 km per hour.

BEML Limited has been awarded a contract valued at ₹866.87 crore by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the design, manufacture, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

This project marks a significant milestone in India’s high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 km per hour, according to a release.

The train sets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. Featuring a fully air-conditioned, chair car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems, the release by the BEML adds.

This contract further strengthens BEML’s position as a leader in rolling stock manufacturing and reaffirms its commitment to India’s vision of a faster, more efficient rail network, stated the release.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.