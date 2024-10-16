BEML to build India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured high-speed train with 280 km/h speed

BEML Limited’s Bengaluru rail coach complex will build the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured high-speed train with a test speed of 280 km per hour.

BEML Limited has been awarded a contract valued at ₹866.87 crore by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the design, manufacture, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

This project marks a significant milestone in India’s high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 km per hour, according to a release.

The train sets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. Featuring a fully air-conditioned, chair car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems, the release by the BEML adds.

This contract further strengthens BEML’s position as a leader in rolling stock manufacturing and reaffirms its commitment to India’s vision of a faster, more efficient rail network, stated the release.