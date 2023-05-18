HamberMenu
BEML, BHEL and Spain-based company bid to supply AC coaches for Bengaluru suburban rail project

Officials say that based on the proposal, the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract to supply the air-conditioned coaches for BSRP and maintain the coaches

May 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited – K-RIDE has received bids from three major companies including one Spain-based company to supply air-conditioned coaches for Bengaluru suburban rail project (BSRP) under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Three firms - Spain-based Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) have participated in the bid for the first stage of tender request for quote (RFQ) which was opened on May 16, according to officials.

The officials said that based on the proposal, the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract to supply the air-conditioned coaches for BSRP and maintain the coaches.

The K-RIDE, a special purpose vehicle, is a joint venture of the Karnataka Government and the Ministry of Railways established to implement the 148 km suburban rail project in the city.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the project and promised Bengalureans that the project will be a reality in 40 months. In the first phase, the K-RIDE had chosen the Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara corridor for implementation.

The other three corridors are KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli that also connect Kempegowda International Airport, Kengeri to Whitefield and Heelalige to Ranjankunte. As part of the rail networks, a total of 57 stations will come up and many of the stations will be integrated with existing and proposed metro stations, bus stands and railway stations. The total project cost of the entire four corridors is ₹15,676 crore.

