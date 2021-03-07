Bellandur residents appeal to NGT committee

Complain about drop in air quality

Days after Bellandur lake caught fire, air quality in the area has dropped, say residents.

Members of Save Bellandur Lake have written to the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee seeking its intervention on the issue.

“You would have been made aware of the major fire at Bellandur, which raged on for 27 hours and then continues to simmer for the third day today (Saturday). Air Quality Monitor is showing a very unhealthy AQI of 257 for the area,” stated the letter.

Many residents said they are experiencing breathing difficulties. Though the smoke is outside the Bellandur lake’s buffer zone, petitioners have asked the NGT committee to intervene and ensure that the flames are doused. The fire originated in Bellandur lake and spread to the buffer zone, they said.