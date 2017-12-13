Belagere to remain in jail

Journalist Ravi Belagere, who has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill his colleague Sunil Heggaravall, will continue to stay in the hospital ward at Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, after doctors at Victoria Hospital found that he did not require admission as his vital parameters were normal.
Mr. Belagere, who was shifted to jail after a local court remanded him in 14-day judicial custody till December 23, was taken to Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, for diabetes-related medical tests. It was speculated that he would be admitted in the hospital.
“He was brought to the hospital for admission. The doctors on duty checked him and found his vital parameters to be normal and his condition did not require admission, hence he was taken back,” said S. Balaji Pai, Special Officer, Trauma Care and Emergency Centre, Victoria Hospital campus said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor