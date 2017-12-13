Belagere to remain in jail

Journalist Ravi Belagere, who has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill his colleague Sunil Heggaravall, will continue to stay in the hospital ward at Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, after doctors at Victoria Hospital found that he did not require admission as his vital parameters were normal.

Mr. Belagere, who was shifted to jail after a local court remanded him in 14-day judicial custody till December 23, was taken to Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, for diabetes-related medical tests. It was speculated that he would be admitted in the hospital.

“He was brought to the hospital for admission. The doctors on duty checked him and found his vital parameters to be normal and his condition did not require admission, hence he was taken back,” said S. Balaji Pai, Special Officer, Trauma Care and Emergency Centre, Victoria Hospital campus said.