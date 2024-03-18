Belagavi and Hubballi among top five airports in AAI customer survey 

March 18, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Two airports in the State have been ranked among the top five airports in the customer satisfaction survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI).

As per the AAI’s Customer Satisfaction Index of Airports for Round -II 2023 vis-a-vis Round-I 2023, the Belagavi airport secured the fourth spot and the Hubballi airport the fifth spot.

The survey takes into account 33 parameters which include: ground transportation to/from airport, parking facilities, availability of baggage carts trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue/line, efficiency of check-in staff, courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff, thoroughness of security inspection, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities, comfort of waiting/gate areas, internet access/Wi-Fi, among others.

In addition, five questions related to hygiene (added because of the pandemic) are also part of the survey.

The Belagavi airport secured a score of 4.97 and the Hubballi airport secured a score of 4.95. There were a total of 58 airports as part of the survey with the Bhopal airport leading the table with a score of 5 on the index.

The Belagavi airport secured negative points in the courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities and value for money of shopping facilities parameters.

The Hubballi airport secured negative points in the value for money of shopping facilities parameters.

Two other airports in the State, Mysuru and Kalaburagi, also featured in the list securing 22nd and 29th positions respectively.

The Mysuru airport scored negative points in the following parameters: value for money of parking facilities, courtesy and helpfulness of airport staff, courtesy and helpfulness of security staff, cleanliness of airport terminal. The Kalaburgi airport scored negative points in six parameters which include : courtesy and helpfulness of security staff, thoroughness of security inspection, restaurant/eating facilities, cleanliness of airport terminal, ability of staff to apply safety and hygiene measures and level of stress experienced.