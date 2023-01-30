BEL to display state-of-the-art products and systems at Aero India

January 30, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business at the upcoming Aero India 2023 to be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17.

The Defence PSU said that the products and systems to be on display during Aero India have been clustered as Air Defence and Surveillance, C4I Systems, Artificial Intelligence-based Products, Non-Defence and Diversification Products, Radar Systems, Communication Systems, Airborne Products and Systems, Homeland Security and Cyber Security, Futuristic Technologies, Missile Systems, EO & Laser-based Product, and Outdoor Display Products.

In addition, BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by demonstrating some of its new products and technologies. BEL’s display in the area of Air Defence and Surveillance will include hexacopter, UAVs, robotic surveillance, shallow water remotely operated vehicle and D4 anti-drone systems.

Future tech

Futuristic technologies on display include Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast System, Position Indicator – G3I, Hand-Held Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Extended C-Band Block Up-Converter, Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit, C Band Phase Locked Oscillator, Router with Call Manager, Voice Gateway Unit, MIL-GRADE TAB, Signal Processing Unit for Flight Level Radar, UHF RFID Reader, 3 ATI Display, Torpbuster CPU Board and Smart Energy Metre.

The Homeland Security and Cybersecurity cluster will include the display of smart city solutions, Homeland Security Solutions, Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, Naval Airfield Integrated Security System, and Integrated Perimeter Surveillance System, while the ‘Missile Systems’ display will include Air Defence Weapon System.

BEL’s outdoor display will highlight gimbals for tethered UAV, Shallow Water ROV, hexacopter and Ultralight Weight Enclosure with platform.