BEL receives ₹2,400 crore order from HAL

Bengaluru

16 December 2021 18:38 IST

To manufacture airborne electronics systems for Tejas fighter aircraft

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) received an order worth ₹2,400 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft.

The order spanning five years from 2023 to 2028 involves the supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display.

The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO).

The order for supply of avionic systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft would be executed by two Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of BEL – Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Bengaluru, and BEL-Panchkula, Haryana. All the systems would be delivered to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL, said, “BEL is geared up to supply the critical avionics LRUs as per the delivery schedule. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with HAL for more such programmes.”

R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said, “The LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of the synergy between eminent Indian defence establishments, such as HAL, DRDO and BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas MK1A is a shot in the arm for the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.”