BEL contributes vaccine storage equipment in Karnataka

Bengaluru

01 April 2021 22:41 IST

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), as part of its CSR activities, has supplied cold-chain equipment (CCE), comprising 97 deep freezers and one walk-in freezer, to the State’s Department of Health and Family Welfare.

BEL, in a release, said it was among the few central public sector enterprises chosen by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to supply CCE to support the COVID-19 vaccination programme. The CCE, procured by BEL at a cost of around ₹1 crore, will be used to store vaccines at government district hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres.

The CCE was handed over to Indumati, project director, RCH, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, by Shivakumaran K.M., director (HR), BEL. Vikraman N., general manager (HR), BEL corporate office, and the corporate CSR team were present.